The NZTA Board has endorsed the investment case for the new Tauriko West Road of National Significance, consisting of:

- A four-lane off SH29 from Redwood Interchange to Takitimu North Link Interchange, designed to accommodate speeds of 110km/h;

- Widening existing SH29A from Takitimu Drive Toll Road to Barkes Corner,

- Seven intersection upgrades, including three new interchanges and two overbridges;

- Current SH29 to become a local road;

- Board support for consideration of tolling subject to ministerial confirmation.

The NZTA Board also approved $97.2 million in funding for route protection.

As part of the SH29 Tauriko West Rons, a new SH29 will be built and SH29A widened to support economic growth, productivity, commercial and residential development, protect the strategic freight route, and improve resilience and reliability, and safety for all users, Bishop said.

“These upgrades will support the Tauriko Business Estate extension and enable the potential development of 30,000 new houses in the Western Corridor by 2063.

“Other benefits of the project include a 40% improvement in travel time reliability, 13-minute reduction on SH29 and 6-minute reduction on SH29A, and a projected 50% reduction in deaths and serious injuries.”

A map showing where the works will take place. Supplied image

The Tauriko West project will be delivered in four phases:

Phase 1: Ōmanawa Bridge replacement (SH29) — The replacement of the Ōmanawa Bridge, realignment of the connections on SH29 around the bridge and minor improvements to the Ōmanawa Road Intersection. Construction is expected to start later this year.

Phase 2: Route protection for SH29 and SH29A — Designating, consenting and progressing property acquisition so NZTA is ready to proceed with the detailed design and construction when funding is made available. This also protects the route from being built out in the upcoming development of the area.

Phase 3: SH29 offline — Constructing a new 4-lane SH29 from north of Ōmanawa Bridge to connect to Takitimu North Link Interchange including Takitimu Drive Toll Road, and revocation of the existing SH29 (indicative design and construction timeframe, subject to funding).

Phase 4: Widening existing SH29A — From Takitimu Drive Toll Road to Barkes Corner and a new interchange at Barkes Corner.

“With the NZTA Board’s endorsement of the investment case, the SH29 Tauriko West Rons can now progress to designate and consent a new route between Ōmanawa Bridge and Takitimu North Link in the western Bay of Plenty, for future construction.

“Protecting the Tauriko West route provides certainty for this significant growth area and ensures NZTA is best placed to move forward when funding for design and construction becomes available. It also protects the route from being built out in the upcoming development of the area.

“The investment case endorsed by the NZTA board sets a budget envelope of between $2.8 billion to $3.3b for the overall project, with decisions to unlock funding made by the NZTA Board as each phase of the project progresses.

“Phase 1 and 2 of the project to replace the Ōmanawa Bridge and start route protection for the SH29/SH29A corridor are under way, with phase 3 and 4 covering the construction of a new four-lane SH29 and widening of the existing SH29A.

“The Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS 24) requires NZTA to consider tolling for all new Rons. The investment case supported tolling to help fund the construction and maintenance of the road, and the NZTA Board will consider further information before making a final recommendation to the Government. If tolled, Tauriko West has a benefit/cost ratio of 1.7.

“The SH29 Tauriko West Rons project is a critical part of the Government’s plan to boost economic growth and productivity, increase the availability of much-needed housing and industrial development, and improve safety on our roads.”

SH29 Tauriko West Project scope

A new, offline four-lane SH29 corridor between Redwood Lane and TNL, designed to accommodate speeds of 110km/h (tolled or untolled). Includes widening Takitimu Drive Toll Road to 4 lanes.

Upgrading SH29A with a design speed to allow for 100km/hr and four lanes for general traffic.

Seven intersection improvements, including three grade-separated interchanges at Redwood Lane, Takitimu Drive and Barkes Corner.

Intersection upgrades at Tauriko Village, Cambridge Road, and SH29A/SH36 Takitimu roundabout to be at-grade signalised intersections.

Replacement grade-separated walking and cycling crossing at Barkes Corner to provide safe access across SH29A.

Walking and cycling connections at Redwood Road, Cambridge Road and Barkes Corner to provide safe access across SH29.

SH29 Revocation — agreed future Urban Connector function on day of handover reflects a higher place function and a reduced movement function.

Route protection on SH29A and SH36 to accommodate future growth

Project outcomes

Economic growth and productivity (travel time): A 40% improvement in travel time reliability (13min reduction on SH29, and 6min reduction on SH29A) at all times of the day from 2035 to 2063 on SH29 and SH29A to key destinations, such as the Port of Tauranga.

Economic growth and productivity (housing): The transport system supports the completion of Tauriko West (3600-4000 new houses), the remainder of the Tauriko Business Estate extension, and potential development of 30,000 houses in the Western Corridor by 2063.

Safety: 50% reduction in DSIs, and improved network resilience on SH29 and SH29A with increased lane capacity, safety interventions, and alternative routes