Three people were taken to hospital after a water related incident near Invercargill Saturday morning. Photo / Google Maps

Multiple people are injured, two in a serious condition, after a water-related incident in a river near Invercargill.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the Ōreti River, near West Plains Rd, about 10.30am.

“Two people self-rescued and contacted emergency services,” said a police spokesperson.

One person was still stuck in the river when emergency services arrived.