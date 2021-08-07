Multiple people dead after single car crash in Timaru

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a major two-car crash. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a major two-car crash. Photo / File

Multiple people have died in a major crash in Timaru tonight.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the intersection of Seadown Rd and Meadows Rd in Washdyke, Timaru, at about 7.20pm.

Police confirmed at 8:51pm that a number of people have lost their lives in a crash near Washdyke this evening.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said: "sadly, a number of people died at the scene."

"Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash.

"The road will be closed for a significant period of time while a scene examination is undertaken."

Police confirmed it was a single vehicle crash after it had earlier been reported as a two car crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, she said.

The road is closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area, the spokeswoman said.

More information will be released when available, she said.