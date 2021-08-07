Weather: Heavy snow on the way for south and central NZ

SH73 Porters Pass on Sunday morning. Snow is falling on a number of alpine passes and more is on the way. Photo / Supplied

Orange warnings are in place for much of the country to see heavy snowfall later today and tomorrow.

Metservice is forecasting a rapidly deepening low will move across central New Zealand from the west today and early tomorrow bringing heavy snow to low levels from Taihape to Canterbury, and possibly severe gale southerlies for central areas.

Orange warnings for heavy snow are in place for Marlborough, south of Seddon, and Canterbury, north of the Rakaia River as well as Taihape and the Tararua and Remutaka ranges, including the Remutaka Hill Rd.

Heavy snow watches and warnings are in place for much of the country. Photo / Supplied

Heavy snow watches are in place for Marlborough about and north of Seddon, Nelson and Buller (200m), as well as the Inland ranges of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne south of the city (500m) and Canterbury about and south of the Rakaia River.

In Canterbury, snow to sea level is possible and is expected to become heavy inland above about 200m.

Strong wind warnings are in place for southern and eastern Wairarapa including the coastal Tararua District as well as Wellington, and coastal Marlborough north of Ward including the sounds.

Strong wind watches and warnings have been issued for many parts of the country. Photo / Supplied

Strong wind watches are in place for Northland about and south of Dargaville, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Watches have also been issued for coastal parts of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne about and south of Tolaga Bay, Taranaki and coastal Whanganui, Nelson, Buller, and Westland north of Bruce Bay as well as Hawke's Bay, Kapiti-Horowhenua, the Kaikoura coast and the remainder of Wairarapa.

Snow falling in south

Snow is falling on a number of alpine passes and more is on the way, possibly to as low as sea level in some parts.

Snow falling in Oxford on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied

Snow is already blanketing the Crown Range as well as the Porters, Lewis and Burkes passes and is reportedly falling across most of Canterbury above 200-300m.

This video was captured in Methven this morning.

The snow is causing disruption on a number of South Island highways.

SH73 Porters Pass is closed to all vehicles. Milford Rd (SH94) is closed between Hollyford Rd (East Gate) and Chasm (West Gate). It is expected to reopen later this morning.

This webcam in Burkes Pass shows a complete white-out of snow. Photo / Supplied

SH7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass) is closed and an update is expected at 12pm.

This video was taken in Springfield this morning.

Halfway between Geraldine and Fairlie. Photo / Supplied