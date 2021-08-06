Two dead in separate fatal crashes near Wellsford and South Auckland

A fatal crash north of Auckland this morning follows a second fatal crash on Takanini School Rd, South Auckland, last night. Image / Google

Two people have been killed in separate crashes near Wellsford and in a suburb in South Auckland overnight.

The latest fatal crash has closed off a part of State Highway 1, north of the city, early this morning.

Emergency services were called to SH1 between Coronation St and Whakapirau Rd at Te Hana just after 5am.

Police confirmed the driver - the sole occupant of the car - died at the scene.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN TO WELLSFORD - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:15AM

The road is now CLOSED between School Rd & Whakaripau Rd, due to a serious crash. NB to detour via School Rd, Wellsford Valley Rd & Whakaripau Rd onto SH1, reverse for SB. Please note this detour is not suitable for heavies. pic.twitter.com/GdYf9V33OW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 6, 2021

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known. However, the Serious Crash Unit is at the site carrying out a scene examination.

As a result, SH1 between School Rd and Whakapirau Rd is closed. Motorists are advised there is a detour in place, and they should expect delays or delay their travel times today.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the serious crash on its social media channels shortly after 6am.

The detour for north-bound traffic is via School Rd, Wellsford Valley Rd and Whakapirau Rd back onto SH1.

The same detour, in reverse, is in place for south-bound traffic.

Road authorities warned that the detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Second fatal crash in hours

The incident comes a few hours after another fatal crash in Takanini, South Auckland, last night.

Emergency services were called to Takanini School Rd about 9pm after reports a car had crashed into a parked vehicle on the street.

"Sadly, the driver of the car - the sole occupant - died at the scene," a police statement said.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet fully known and police are investigating.