Pascoes jeweller armed robbery - police investigating at Sylvia Park mall in Auckland

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Sylvia Park's Pascoes jeweller.

Emergency services were called to the mall in Mt Wellington, Auckland just after 7pm tonight.

Reports indicated the male robber's weapon was not a firearm, a police spokeswoman said.

"No reported injuries. Police are making initial inquiries," she said.

Earlier this week, two stores in Onehunga's Dress Smart were hit by thieves.

One of those stores was a Michael Hill Jeweller. The robbery was the latest in a string of about nine Michael Hill Jeweller heists over the past year.

The chain's Whakatāne branch was ram-raided last month when two people smashed their way into the store's glass cabinets using a tomahawk before making off with thousands of dollars worth of jewellery.