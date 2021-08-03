Targeted: Ninth Michael Hill jewellery store hit in raid since November

A security guard surveys the damage to the front of the Michael Hill store in Whakatane after it was the target of a ram raid last month. Photo / Supplied

Two stores in Onehunga's Dress Smart have been hit by thieves, including one belonging to the under-fire Michael Hill Jeweller.

The popular shopping centre was targeted during the "early hours" of Sunday, a police spokesperson confirmed.

While police wouldn't say which businesses were hit, the Herald understands Michael Hill was one of two to be struck.

A woman who worked at a nearby store said the jewellery store was closed on Monday but staff could be seen inside cleaning up.

It's the latest in a string of approximately nine Michael Hill Jeweller heists over the past year.

The chain's Whakatāne branch was ram-raided in July when two people smashed their way into the store's glass cabinets using a tomahawk before making off with thousands of dollars worth of jewellery.

That came a week after a Michael Hill store on King St in Pukekohe was burgled by a group of people.

The Michael Hill store in West City Mall, Henderson, was also broken into in July with two men taking "a large amount" of jewellery and a number of other items - including bags and personal belongings.

Nine stores have been hit across the country since November. Graphic / NZ Herald

The company's stores in Albany Mall and the NorthWest Shopping Centre in Massey have also been targeted in the past year.

Michael Hill board chairman Rob Fyfe and Michael Hill have been approached for comment.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report of a burglary at two commercial premises in Dress Mart Onehunga in the early house of August 1.

"Items were taken from both stores before the offenders fled the scene."

An investigation was underway and anyone with information that could help police is urged to get in touch on 105 and quote file number 210802/0890.