Multiple cars impounded and arrests made following Porirua tangi

Multiple arrests have been made. Photo / NZME

Police have impounded four vehicles and arrested two people for alleged offending following a large tangi in Porirua.

While inquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement that officers had identified a number of potential offences, particularly in relation to dangerous driving.

As a result, police said four cars have been impounded due to offending observed during the procession.



"Two people have been arrested to date - one person for disorder and a second person who had an active warrant to arrest."



Police said they were also not ruling out further arrests and/or vehicle seizures.



"We would like to thank all those members of the public who have been in touch to report possible offending."