Police monitor large Porirua tangi for 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

Police will monitor the gathering. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hundreds of people have gathered in Porirua ahead of the tangi of an 18-year-old killed in a motorcycle crash.

Stuff reports dozens of those present are wearing gang insignia.

Rikki Enoka was killed in Johnsonville last week, and police say they will be monitoring the tangi.

"If there is any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring, police will follow it up."

They say concerning behaviour can be reported to them by calling 105.

Under Covid-19 alert level 2 rules, tangi of more than 100 people are not allowed.

Organisers of tangi are also legally required to record attendees for contact tracing purposes.