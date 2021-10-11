Waikato police officer facing sexual assault charges

The officer is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

A Waikato police officer has been charged with four sexual assault offences.

The charges stem from one alleged incident involving a woman in a small town between February 24, 2018 and February 25, 2018.

The man faces two charges of indecent assault and two charges of sexual violation.

The charges have maximum prison terms of seven and 20 years respectively.

The officer was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today but a court spokesperson said his appearance had been adjourned.

A new date was yet to be set.

Police have been approached for comment.