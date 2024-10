Calls for National to honor its pre-election commitment, NZ's largest iwi and medical cannabis producer partnership and a road in Hokitika renamed in honor of Mayor Bruce Smith.

An elderly woman allegedly murdered at her Christchurch home this month can be named.

Frances Anne “Faye” Phelps was found dead at her home in the hillside suburb of Mt Pleasant on October 7.

A man, who has interim name suppression, was arrested and accused of killing Phelps three days before she was found.

This morning, the man appeared from custody at the High Court in Christchurch, after appearing in the district court earlier in the month charged with murder.