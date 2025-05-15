Barton replied that the couple had blamed the condition of the trees on a couple of storms, which was relevant.
Littlejohn disagreed and asked Barton to speak about what might be the effect on the trees that are there today from helicopters: “Can you do that?”
Barton replied that “helicopters will have a significant impact on tree health and stability”.
Rotor downwash would lead to winds of up to severe gale force through the crowns of trees, lifting and twisting branches, likely damaging canopies and shortening the trees’ lives. New plantings would not survive, she said.
Barton said the trees were too close to the prescribed safety areas and believed the couple would inevitably seek resource consent for pruning, height reduction, and removal of trees on safety grounds.
Speaking to the Herald after the hearing, Barton said the Tree Council made its point about trees in poor health being battered by severe gale-force helicopter winds.
She believed Littlejohn “shouldn’t be prejudgmental” towards submitters.
“I have never been threatened with being thrown out before. That was an unnecessary and over-the-top reaction,” said Barton, who has been making submissions for 25 years.
Today’s hearing was meant to wrap up with Williams and Mowbray’s lawyer given a right of reply to four days of submissions, but more evidence has been called and needs to be considered before this can occur.