- The NZ Trade Group faced accusations that its conduct could breach rules against cartel behaviour.
- The electricians’ group was investigated by the Commerce Commission and has since changed its policies.
- The commission alleged NZTG’s conduct could harm competition, citing a non-solicitation clause and private rates discussions among members.
An electricians’ trade association accused of “possible cartel conduct” has changed its membership policies and shored up its messaging to members after a Commerce Commission investigation.
The conduct of NZ Trade Group (NZTG) “had the potential to harm competition”, the Commerce Commission said, and has prompted the government agency to remind other trade groups of their obligations under the Commerce Act.
NZTG’s terms and conditions included a non-solicitation clause prohibiting its members from soliciting other members’ customers, employees or contractors.