By Maia Ingoe of RNZ
Auckland Transport estimates it could cost up to $25 million to meet the Government’s new speed rule to increase speed limits on roads where it has been lowered and put in variable school speed limits.
The Minister of Transport signed the speed rule into law last month, ordering speed limits be reversed to their pre-2019 levels by July 1 next year, and introducing variable speed limits around schools a year after that.
General manager of transport safety Teresa Burnett told the Auckland Transport Board on Tuesday that speed limits on 1800 local roads will need to be increased.
The majority of those - 1760 - are in neighbourhoods with schools in the area, where limits were lowered from 50km/h to 30km/h.