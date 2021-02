Serious crash investigators are working to determine the cause of a serious motorbike crash north of Auckland last night. Photo / File

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A motorcycle rider has been airlifted to hospital after a late night crash north of Auckland.

Emergency teams rushed to the site on McLachlan Rd, Kaukapakapa, north of Helensville at 11.41pm, police said.

The rider, who was seriously injured, was then airlifted to Auckland Hospital by the Auckland Westpac rescue helicopter.

Serious crash investigators also went to the crash scene and inquiries were ongoing, police said.