Two people seriously injured in separate crashes in Hawke's Bay

Emergency services were called to a crash near Ocean Beach where one person was injured on Friday afternoon. Photo / File

Two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in serious conditions following separate crashes around the region on Friday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a motorbike crash at Ocean Beach at 2.30pm on Friday.

The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital by St John ambulance with serious injuries.

He was reportedly in a stable condition at 4.30pm, a hospital spokesperson said.

It was not the only crash in the region on Friday, with police called to at least four others.

Another person was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a crash involving a cyclist and car on Marine Parade, near Vautier St, at 7.55am.

Two cars which collided near Hawke's Bay Hospital on Omahu Rd at 2.45pm left broken glass on the road but no one was injured.

There were also no injuries when two cars collided at the intersection of Southampton St West and Townshend St, Saint Leonards, about 7.45am.