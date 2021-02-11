Waikato Police catch 'idiot' speeding more than 120km/h twice in same day

Same car, same road, three hours apart. Photo / Waikato Police

A driver has been caught doing speeds of more than 120km/h twice in the space of three hours on the same stretch of road.

Police caught the person driving on an expressway in Waikato at 120km/h.

But it appears the driver didn't learn their lesson the first time.

After pulling them over, police were stunned when just three hours later they pulled over the same car with the driver this time doing 123km/h.

Waikato Police posted an image of the incidents on their Facebook page with the caption: "Same car, same road, 3 hours apart."

Locals have since hit out at the driver, calling them an "idiot".

"That's one fast slow learner," one person said.

Another added: "What an idiot. It takes a special kind of person to not naturally make sure they were going the speed limit past where they just got pulled over."

A third said: "It's disgusting the amount of drivers who consciously disrespect the posted speed limit. They have absolutely no regard for themselves or other road users."

The incident comes just days after Waikato Police unveiled their new unmarked police vehicles in a bid to preventing speeding and bad behaviour while driving.

"Here is one of our new unmarked vehicles. I could show you but it would defeat the purpose...," they wrote.

"Don't see a police vehicle around? We might just be there anyway. Anytime, anywhere, we are committed to keeping our community safe."

Following the police's post, some members of the public questioned the move, believing if police were more visible they would be more successful in preventing speeding.

"Wouldn't you want people to see that you are active in the community, because of how you protect and serve, rather than sneaking about?" one person asked.

In response to the public's concerns, National Road Policing manager Steve Greally told the Herald unmarked police cars have proved effective in detecting high-risk behaviours on the roads.

"Unmarked vehicles are particularly effective in detecting high risk behaviours such as driving while not wearing seatbelts, driving while impaired, driving distracted, and travelling at unsafe speeds," he said.

"We know that speed has the biggest impact on the outcome of a crash – whether you walk away, or are carried away.

"Our officers are out there patrolling the roads every day in an attempt to stop people being killed or injured.

"They are visible across the country in our marked cars, and some are also working in unmarked patrol vehicles, all having a significant impact on making New Zealand roads safer.

"The unmarked vehicles increase our ability to more effectively deter, detect and apprehend those who put people's safety at risk, including those who habitually drive in an unsafe manner but modify their driving in the presence of marked Police vehicles."