The crash was blocking the SH2 on-ramp at Petone. Photo / Twitter

Motorists are warned to expect delays on State Highway 2 (SH2) after a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle blocked the southbound on-ramp at Petone this morning.

A cyclist has moderate injuries after being involved in a collision with a car around 7.20am, police said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the southbound on-ramp at Petone had been cleared but there would still be delays along Petone Esplanade and on SH2 as queues were building back towards Melling.