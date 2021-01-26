More than $470k forfeited after Gisborne meth bust

Cash located during Operation Pinyin. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Police have won the forfeiture of more than $470,000 in cash seized from a meth bust in Gisborne.

Three people were convicted between November 2019 and February last year for selling the drug; one of them, Lucky Campbell, was jailed for more than 14 years.

Campbell pleaded guilty to seven charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

Police say the money, totalling $470,170, will be used on local crime prevention initiatives.

Following Operation Pinyin, police sought the forfeiture of cash order from the High Court in Gisborne, and a forfeiture order was granted in December 2020.

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act allows police to restrain and forfeit assets taken from the proceeds of crime to prevent, disrupt and deter further crime.

Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton said removing the profits from crime was an important strategy to make New Zealand safer.

"This is a great result for the Gisborne community as these funds will now be used to fund initiatives to reduce the harm of crime and prevent its occurrence," Hamilton said.

"We need communities to be vigilant and we encourage the reporting of suspicious financial activities, including information about those who are acquiring property or are living a lifestyle that is inconsistent with their means."

- RNZ