Inspector Will Loughrin speaks to the media after the father of three missing Marokopa children, Tom Phillips, was seen in the Kāwhia area.

Police have revealed the items the father of the missing Marokopa children bought during recent sightings of him at Waikato hardware stores, which indicate he may have set up a campsite.

A flurry of sightings of 36-year-old Tom Phillips was reported on Wednesday, August 2 at two Bunnings stores in Waikato.

The search for 36-year-old Phillips and his children, Jayda, Maverick and Ember, 10, 8, and 7 respectively, was reinvigorated after the sightings - the first in 17 months.

It was earlier confirmed the sightings led to officers finding a ute Phillips allegedly stole, police “have been scanning all reports of possible sightings”, Inspector Will Loughrin said.

Phillips was seen in the early afternoon shopping for equipment at Bunnings South on Kahikatea Drive. He was spotted at Te Rapa’s Bunnings later that afternoon, at 4pm, where he made additional purchases.

Police said a large amount of cash was used to make the purchases, which suggested he might have set up a campsite.

The items included headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.

All available lines of enquiry are being followed, police confirmed, and police are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We also urge people not to take any action themselves – to call 111 with immediate or current information or 105 for past information that needs to be followed up,” a police spokesperson said

“Please cite file number 211218/5611.”

