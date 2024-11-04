“We stand by our decision to dismiss a teacher for serious misconduct for an EOTC [Education Outside the Classroom] trip that was held with both Tuakau College and Onewhero Area School U15 Rugby teams, of which the details are required to be confidential,” the letter read.

“The easy decision would have been to turn a blind eye, but we do not believe this would have been ethical, safe or legal and could come at a cost to student safety, which we were not prepared to accept.”

In a statement from the Ministry of Education, Isabel Evans, hautū (leader) Te Tai Raro (North) said they became aware of the resignations last Friday afternoon and met with the school leadership team on Monday morning to discuss what support is needed.

“Our role is to make sure there continues to be a strong focus on school governance, including the delivery of teaching and learning,” she told the Herald.

“As the four-parent elected board members have resigned from the Board of Trustees, the board will be dissolved and a Commissioner appointed.”

James Taylor, who has been acting principal at the school for four weeks, said it is normal practice for a Commissioner to be appointed when a board resigns.

He said he was not privy to the details of an investigation by the board into the alleged misconduct by the teacher, saying it related to some protocols on a school trip in April.

The principal said the matter had been challenging for parents and children at the school but it’s school as usual.

“We are here for the kids and continue to do the best for them,” he told the Herald.

“We want the kids to have a good day, well-taught and to go home and have a positive experience.”

