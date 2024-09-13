- Ministry of Education staff are addressing allegations that Tuakau College staff ate students’ lunches.
- Associate Education Minister David Seymour reported children had their phones confiscated while trying to call parents.
- The Ministry confirmed the school is working with parents and staff to resolve the issue.
Ministry of Education staff have spoken with the principal of a north Waikato school at the centre of allegations staff are eating school lunch programme meals while students go hungry.
The story emerged after a mother told The Post kids were missing out on the free Ka Ora Ka Ako lunches at Tuakau College, just south of the Auckland-Waikato border, because staff were eating them.
The allegations related to “several” children in one family over several weeks, and also included claims they weren’t allowed to call their parents, associate education minister David Seymour said this afternoon.
“The children at one point tried to call the parents and tell their parents what was happening, they had their phone confiscated because they weren’t allowed to have their phone, so there’s been quite a fracas about this,” he said.