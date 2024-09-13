“We’ve asked the Ministry of Education to look into it … we don’t think this is acceptable. Teachers’ job is to teach right from wrong, [it’s] hard to do that when the teacher’s nicking your lunch.”

Later on Friday the ministry’s operations and integration hautū (leader) Sean Teddy confirmed their Auckland office spoke with the school principal on Wednesday “who told us they are working with the parent and staff to resolve the matter”.

“We are assured that the board is doing everything it needs to do. We all agree that the purpose of school lunches programme is to benefit children.”

They weren’t aware of other accusations of a similar nature, but encouraged parents with concerns about issues at school to contact the principal or board in the first instance.

Government-funded lunches are targeted at kids in schools in the most socio-economically deprived areas.

The Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunches programme was launched in 2019 and today feeds about 235,000 students at schools and kura facing some of the greatest socio-economic barriers.

Tuakau College principal Chris Betty couldn’t be contacted this afternoon but told The Post yesterday that while teachers were able to have the lunches if there were leftovers, there had been times staff would get in first.

“We’ve reiterated to the staff that they are not to do that.”

Kids hadn’t gone hungry, he said, because they’d been offered food by other staff - which the mother told The Post was dry noodles, protein bars and cookies.





The school had requested another meeting with the affected family, including to talk about allegations the children were yelled at and not allowed to call their mum, Betty told The Post.

Employment action would follow if necessary, he said.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.