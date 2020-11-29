Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mike Puru: Back to school at 45 - finding the real meaning of reunions

4 minutes to read

Mike Puru returned to Waikoikoi School. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

COMMENT:

Last month I got on a plane and flew south to a tiny Southland township called Waikoikoi for my primary school reunion.

Waikoikoi is a farming township between Gore and Tapanui, with a population

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.