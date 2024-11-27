Israeli strikes Lebanese capital, official cash rate decision due today, a drop in worker mental health scores and Former MP Nikki Kaye has died.

By Checkpoint of RNZ

A doctor says women feel blindsided by a decision to switch the supplier of hormone replacement patches for menopausal women without public consultation.

Pharmac will change to the Mylan estradiol transdermal patches, conditional on getting full Medsafe approval by July 1, as the supplier has assured the agency it can produce enough to meet the demand.

However, Dr Linda Dear told Checkpoint the Mylan brand was not as effective for some women, and often led to symptoms under control on another patch returning.

She said some had a rash where the patch was, or had headaches or felt nauseous.