Jockey James McDonald will be welcomed into Cambridge’s Sports Walk of Fame. Photo / Race Images

Jockey James McDonald will be welcomed into Cambridge’s Sports Walk of Fame. Photo / Race Images

The illustrious Sports Walk of Fame in Cambridge is set to welcome a new inductee, internationally acclaimed jockey James McDonald.

Born in Kaipaki and raised in Cambridge, McDonald’s remarkable achievements in horse racing have earned him a coveted spot among sporting legends.

The heart of Cambridge’s town centre will soon feature a bronzed plaque commemorating McDonald’s outstanding career.

An official unveiling event will celebrate his contributions to the world of horse racing.

McDonald expressed his surprise and gratitude upon learning of his induction.

“To be part of the Sports Walk of Fame alongside some of my idols is an incredible honour,” McDonald said.

“This recognition means a great deal to me, my family, and everyone who has supported my journey.”

McDonald’s equestrian journey began at the age of 15, and by his fourth racing season he had already secured both apprentice and premier riding titles in New Zealand.

Over the past decade, he has made a significant impact in Australian racing, including winning the prestigious 2021 Melbourne Cup and earning the title of World Jockey of the Year for the same year.

Reflecting on his roots, McDonald emphasised the role Cambridge played in shaping his passion for riding.

“My love for horses blossomed here,” he said.

“My parents’ training facility in Cambridge allowed me to pursue my dreams.”

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan praised McDonald’s talent and dedication.

“James has rightfully earned his place among sporting greats,” O’Regan said.

“We’re thrilled to publicly recognise and celebrate his remarkable achievements.”