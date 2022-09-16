Stud mares in a paddock. Cambridge is a centre for thoroughbred racehorse stud farms. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Often called the town of trees and champions, Cambridge is admired by mighty locals and visitors alike for its leafy streets, heritage buildings, antique shops, eateries, and its winners – not only the gold medal cyclists that train at the Grassroots Trust Velodrome and the rowers at Lake Karapiro but also the successful racehorses bred at nearby thoroughbred stud farms.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

As part of the mighty local story series, the Waikato Herald is taking to the streets of some of the towns in the region, starting with Cambridge (Kemureti in Māori) where there is so much to see and do that many visitors say they wish they had planned to stay longer – and locals keep coming back.

One of the best ways to experience a city or a town is by exploring it on foot, and nowhere is this truer than in Cambridge, which at one stage in the late 1800s rivalled Hamilton as the largest town in the Waikato region.

Cambridge is fast becoming a foodie hot spot with the town's eateries ranging from casual cafés that take pride in excellent coffee alongside fresh local fare and indulgent cakes, biscuits and slices prepared on the premises, to award-winning fine dining.

The Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride stretches from Ngaruawahia to Lake Karapiro with an on-road section running through Cambridge. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Amongst the town's eateries that have claimed national attention is the Italian-themed Alpino Cambridge, named in the Cuisine Good Food Awards as a restaurant to watch. Another is Alpha Street Kitchen & Bar, which is housed in the landmark National Hotel built in 1912.

Foodies will also find plenty to please in Cambridge's delicatessens which include local artisan food products in their offerings.

The town is a favoured haunt for antique collectors – or anyone keen to pick up a previously owned treasure – with antique and secondhand shops along with clothing boutiques, homewares stores, gift shops, art galleries, and studios.

Amongst the town's eateries that have claimed national attention is the Italian-themed Alpino. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Each Saturday morning Victoria Square, in the heart of town, is alive with Cambridge Farmers' Market where shoppers are attracted by the fresh-as locally grown produce including gourmet lettuces, and vegetables, and, as spring advances into early summer, there will be berries and asparagus grown on farms surrounding Cambridge town.

The Waikato is one of the largest blueberry growing regions in New Zealand with many farms inviting you to pick your own if you would like, and some also selling delicious fresh fruit ice creams.

Cambridge Farmers' Market also tempts shoppers with artisan foods like preserves, bread, pastries, small goods, and many other products. There is live music to entertain as you browse the stalls – and good locally roasted coffee too, of course.

You will find so much in Cambridge, antique and secondhand shops along with clothing boutiques, homewares stores, gift shops, art galleries and studios. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Another market worth checking out is the Cambridge Trash 'n Treasure Market, held on the second Sunday of every month in the Memorial Park Rugby Grounds.

Thanks to the foresight of early planners, Cambridge's streets are today lined with towering trees, many of them exotics, enhancing the English town atmosphere.

A walking tour of the town at this time of the year is a beautiful experience with flowering cherry trees and should include the pathways around Lake Te Koo Utu, something of a hidden gem as it is below street level. The tree-lined lake was formed during volcanic eruptions in the Taupō area some 1800 years ago and during World War II it was the site of a secret aviation fuel bunker.

A walking tour of the town at this time of the year is a beautiful experience with flowering cherry trees and should include the pathways around Lake Te Koo Utu. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Many of Cambridge's buildings that date back to the Victorian and Edwardian eras are protected and can be admired as you stroll around the streets. Amongst the particularly picturesque are St Andrew's Anglican Church, constructed in 1881, and Cambridge Primary School, built in 1879.

The Equine Stars Walk of Fame on the main street, Victoria St, celebrates winning horses, as does the mare and foal statute in Jubilee Gardens outside the Edwardian era town hall where there is also a war memorial and clock tower.

As well as honouring its equine champions, Cambridge applauds its winning athletes in the Sports Walk of Fame along Duke St.

Many of Cambridge's buildings date back to the Victorian and Edwardian eras; St Andrew's Anglican Church was built in 1881. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Amongst them are the cyclists who train out on local roads and at the Grassroots Trust Velodrome where Cycling New Zealand is headquartered, and the rowers that are to be frequently seen on Lake Karapiro, home of Rowing New Zealand.

Athletic or simply weekend enthusiasts, cyclists – and anyone who likes to step out – will be drawn to the Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride. This scenic 65km cycling and walking trail stretches from Ngāruawāhia to Lake Karapiro with an on-road section running through the picturesque streets of Cambridge.

Plan to visit Cambridge soon – there's a lot to explore.

