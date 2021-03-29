MediaWorks radio host resigns ahead of investigation at company

MediaWorks has announced an investigation into allegations relating to its business. Photo / File

A MediaWorks radio host has resigned from one of the company's major shows.

The media personality tendered his resignation on Monday and it was accepted effective immediately, MediaWorks confirmed to the Herald.

Images and references to the host are no longer visible on the MediaWorks website.

The resignation comes after two staff members were stood down amid an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

It is understood the two men had not been at work for more than a week.

MediaWorks announced on March 14 it had commenced an investigation into allegations relating to its business.

It also announced it would be engaging an independent investigator to conduct a thorough review of historic events and its current workplace culture and events. On March 19, Maria Dew QC was appointed to run this independent investigation.

The news came just over a week after allegations first came to light, when claims against one of the men were made on a social media page that encourages women to share their experiences of working in the music industry.

A woman wrote that the man had "been around forever creeping people out".

Another commented that she had had "a few run-ins" with him and that she would not be comfortable being left alone with him.

After the allegations were made, MediaWorks confirmed that it would be hiring an independent investigator to conduct a review of the allegations posted online.

An all-staff email was also sent out by the company's director of people and culture, Alex Nicholson.

In the email, Nicholson said the online posts were "a call to action" for people to share stories of potential incidents or bullying or harassment.

"I want to remind you we have a confidential internal process here at MediaWorks if you ever wanted to report something of concern to you.

"You can be assured that anything reported through this channel will be looked into and treated in confidence."

A statement released at the time said: "This week, a social media account has published allegations against individuals in the local music and media industries.

"As a result, MediaWorks immediately communicated with staff to remind them about support channels available to them and the ways they can come forward and report any concerns confidentially."

The company also acknowledged that any necessary action would be carried out.

"Where there is evidence of misconduct, appropriate action will be taken."