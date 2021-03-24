MediaWorks staffers stood down ahead of investigation into allegations of sexual harassment

Two staff members at MediaWorks have been stood down as an investigation into allegations of harassment is carried out.

It is understood the two men have not been at work for more than a week.

One of the men involved is understood to work at a radio station. As a result of the claims, promotional images showing him on the company's website have been removed, Stuff reports.

The news comes just over a week after the allegations first came to light, when claims against one of the men were made on a social media page that encourages women to share their experiences of working in the music industry.

A woman wrote that the man had "been around forever creeping people out".

Another commented that she had had "a few run-ins" with him and that she would not be comfortable being left alone with him.

After the allegations were made, MediaWorks confirmed that it would be hiring an independent investigator to conduct a review of the allegations posted online.

An all-staff email was also sent out by the company's director of people and culture, Alex Nicholson.

'Anything reported will be looked into'

In the email, Nicholson said the online posts were "a call to action" for people to share stories of potential incidents or bullying or harassment.

"I want to remind you we have a confidential internal process here at MediaWorks if you ever wanted to report something of concern to you.

"You can be assured that anything reported through this channel will be looked into and treated in confidence."

A statement released at the time said: "This week, a social media account has published allegations against individuals in the local music and media industries.

"As a result, MediaWorks immediately communicated with staff to remind them about support channels available to them and the ways they can come forward and report any concerns confidentially."

The company also acknowledged that any necessary action would be carried out.

"Where there is evidence of misconduct, appropriate action will be taken."