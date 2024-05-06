Newshub anchor Samantha Hayes is set to join Stuff.

Samantha Hayes will continue to host the 6pm news on Three, after Newshub closes in early July, Media Insider understands.

It is understood that Stuff - the producers of the new-look 6pm bulletin - will announce today a range of names for its line-up, possibly as many as 10 broadcasters and journalists, say sources.

It is the first tranche of announcements as the publishing company ventures into an entirely new world of broadcast television from Saturday, July 6.

Industry insiders confirmed Hayes was the frontrunner to host the bulletin - likely to be called Three News.

“Without her, they might as well shut up shop now,” one senior source said.

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts host the current 6pm news.

Newshub political editor Jenna Lynch could also be announced today in the Stuff line-up and it would be no surprise if Heather Keats is named as weather presenter.

It is further understood senior Newshub journalists Simon Shepherd - who co-hosted Newshub Nation alongside Rebecca Wright - and Nick Truebridge have signed for Stuff.

Shepherd is understood to be joining as a senior business journalist.

There will be a lot of media industry interest in the future of senior investigative reporter Michael Morrah, one of Newshub’s biggest names.

He is likely to be the focus of interest from various media companies.

Newshub senior investigative reporter Michael Morrah. Photo / Alyse Wright

Morrah led the internal staff pitch to try to save the 6pm news at Warner Bros Discovery and is one of New Zealand’s best journalists.

Those joining Stuff will have been handed a broadcasting lifeline of sorts - and on the back of a generous Newshub redundancy package.

For example, those who have been in the company for nine years or more will receive a redundancy payout of nine months’ salary.

In an exclusive interview today, outgoing Warner Bros Discovery boss Glen Kyne told Media Insider that a Stuff team had been in the Newshub studio last week, observing production of the 6pm bulletin.

At the moment, Newshub at 6 generates an audience of around 200,000 people each night.

Asked if he expected the number to stay at that level, Kyne said: “We don’t know is the real answer at the moment.

“When we built in the modelling, we built a variance below that and above that, of what the tolerances could be.

“And we’re reflecting that back in our agreement with Stuff to make sure that there are performance measures to make sure it’s fit for purpose.”

Stuff is planning an hour-long weekday bulletin and a 30-minute bulletin for Saturdays and Sundays.

WBD's Glen Kyne and Stuff's Sinead Boucher announce the 6pm news deal. Photo / Michael Craig

Kyne said the two companies were setting up governance structures to keep a close eye on ratings.

“There’s a lot of subtlety around that news bulletin, very small things that most viewers wouldn’t see or notice, but that can make a big difference to how a viewer stays through that hour - the organisation of stories, what comes after a break, when do we trigger the break?

“So many little broadcasting kind of know-how things.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a very good dialogue with them going on about that all the time.”

“When we built in the modelling, we built a variance below that and above that, of what the tolerances could be.

“And we’re reflecting that back in our agreement with Stuff to make sure that there are performance measures to make sure it’s fit for purpose.”





Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.