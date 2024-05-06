Ryan Bridge is joining Newstalk ZB as host of the Early Edition programme.

Ryan Bridge ended 2023 as host of Three’s AM breakfast show and was meant to start 2024 fronting his own primetime TV current affairs show.

But after an eventful and tough six months - in which Newshub’s closure was confirmed and his new show scuppered - Bridge is moving to the country’s biggest radio station, as host of the Early Edition show on Newstalk ZB.

NZME confirmed today Bridge would host the 5am-6am weekday show – a critical lead-in to the Mike Hosking Breakfast – from Monday, July 8.

Bridge replaces Kate Hawkesby, who hosted Early Edition until late last year. Hosking has been broadcasting in that hour on a temporary basis.

NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley said he could not wait for Bridge to start.

“Ryan is a popular, talented broadcaster with significant radio experience, extensive knowledge of local and global issues and a special ability to engage and connect with audiences.

“I know our listeners will enjoy waking up to Ryan sharing the latest news and providing analysis of the stories making headlines each weekday morning.”

Bridge will extend one of the strongest broadcasting rosters in the country – and it gives ZB strong options for the day that Hosking does decide to switch off the microphone himself.

While that is likely to be a fair few years away yet, the station has always been renowned for its succession planning.

Given her performance and ratings, Drive host Heather du Plessis-Allan would be an obvious frontrunner to take over the Breakfast show. Bridge could be another option.

If du Plessis-Allan did eventually get the nod, Bridge could be in the box seat for Drive.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs was also delighted about the Bridge move.

“We are focused on growing our audiences nationwide and to do this we need to have the very best on-air hosts who connect with our listeners every day, keeping them informed, engaged and entertained.

“It’s great to be welcoming someone of Ryan’s calibre to NZME to complement the breadth of talent we already have across our team nationwide.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.