Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Measles outbreak: One new infection in Auckland - linked to overseas travel case

&
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

University of Canterbury senior lecturer in epidemiology, Anna Howe, is with us to discuss what you need to know.

The number of measles cases in New Zealand’s outbreak has now risen to 17, health officials say.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora confirmed one more person has been infected - the newest case is from Auckland.

“The new case in Auckland is linked to a previous overseas-acquired case.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save