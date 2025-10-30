The other case is also in Auckland and currently has no links to any other cases.
Chamberlain said NZ is still in the earlier stages of an outbreak.
Director of public health Corina Grey said some of the cases have been hospitalised.
University of Canterbury senior lecturer in epidemiology, Anna Howe, told The Front Page she thinks there is community transmission and we’re sitting in an “extremely precarious position”.
“It’s just a case of waiting a few more weeks, probably to see how bad it’s going to get.
“Measles is one of our most infectious diseases, and so in an unvaccinated population, one person can potentially make 12 to 18 other people sick,” she said.
Measles is so infectious that it requires an immunity rate of at least 95% in the community to prevent spread.
Health NZ said getting two doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age protects 99% of people from measles and is free for most people.
