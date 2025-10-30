Health NZ has recently said the risk of further measles cases, contacts and exposures across the country remains 'very high'. Photo / File

Measles outbreak grows to 13 cases as Health NZ warns of high risk

There are two new measles cases across the country, which have brought the outbreak’s total to 13.

Health NZ has recently said the risk of further measles cases, contacts and exposures across the country remains “very high”.

There are currently 13 known measles cases, and the number of close contacts has risen to about 2100.

Health NZ’s Dr Nick Chamberlain announced two cases have been recorded today.

The first case in Auckland was considered a close contact.