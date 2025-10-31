“The school has been conferring with the National Public Health Service (Public Health) to develop a plan to reduce the likelihood of measles spreading.”

The school was closed for Years 9 and 10 students while officials worked on contact tracing.

Health New Zealand’s National Public Health Service is working with the school to complete contact tracing and immunity checks.

Students who are immune will be able to return to school next Monday. “We are grateful to the school community for its patience as health staff work through this,” Health NZ said.

“Auckland Grammar School is working closely with public health staff to prevent further spread of this serious and contagious virus in the school community. All Auckland Grammar School staff and students have been asked to remain alert to the symptoms of measles over the next fortnight,” a statement read.

There are now 14 known measles cases across the country, with two more being announced yesterday, and about 2100 close contacts nationwide.

Both of the two cases from yesterday were in Auckland, with only the first of them considered a close contact.

Officials said an immunity rate of 95% in the community is needed to prevent spread because measles is so infectious.

Health NZ said receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age protects 99% of people from measles and is free for most people.

Health NZ has been publishing locations of interest online. Anyone concerned they have been at one of these locations could find advice on its website.

And anyone who developed symptoms after being at any of those locations should contact Healthline “urgently” for advice," Health NZ said.

“Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious and potentially long-term health problems. People with measles often feel very unwell, but you may be contagious even before you get any symptoms.

“Measles symptoms include an illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis), and a rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.”

NZ Public Health medicine specialist Dr Matthew Reid had earlier told RNZ that measles contact tracers found patient zero from the ferry trip, with the individual having infected four people during the journey.

Including the newest cases, a breakdown by region shows Northland with one confirmed case, Auckland with two, Taranaki with one, Manawatū with two, Wellington, three and Nelson, one.

