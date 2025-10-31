Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

NZ measles outbreak: How to know if you are protected

Bethany Reitsma
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

University of Canterbury senior lecturer in epidemiology, Anna Howe, is with us to discuss what you need to know.

Measles is currently spreading in the community, putting New Zealand at risk of a larger outbreak, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora says.

The total number of cases to date is 13, and Auckland schools including Auckland Grammar School are telling students to stay home after exposure to measles. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save