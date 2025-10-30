There are currently 13 known measles cases, and the number of close contacts has risen to about 2100.

“But the real key message is that vaccination is our best protection against further spread of measles, and to encourage everyone to check their records, and get immunised if you’re not already.”

Brown said he is receiving advice on Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) zero vaccination, which is a vaccination for infants aged 4 months to under 12 months administered during measles outbreaks for added protection.

Young children in New Zealand don’t normally get their first MMR vaccine until they reach 12 months. It is given as part of the National Immunisation Schedule at ages 12 months and 15 months.

Brown said he has asked the National Public Health Service about the possibility of rolling out the zero dose vaccination here to cover younger babies.

“Ultimately, the advice or the early advice I’ve received is that it is an option which will be considered, but there’s also a potential downside in that if children are immunised earlier than one year, then potentially the longer-term immunity isn’t as good or the effectiveness of the vaccine isn’t as good over the longer term.”

Brown said he fully appreciates the concerns of parents because he has a 2-month-old baby himself.

Measles is so infectious that it requires an immunity rate of at least 95% in the community to prevent spread.

“Ultimately, at this stage, very much focused on stamping this outbreak out, and making sure that we get on top of it.

“Look, I think there is a plan in place. Ultimately, we want to avoid what happened back in 2019.”

In 2019, New Zealand had its largest measles outbreak since 1997, which hospitalised 700 people here and killed 83 in Samoa.

“There are a lot of vaccination opportunities, and Health New Zealand is shortly going to be running a national immunisation week to promote immunisation.

“We have huge opportunities through pharmacies, your general practitioner, and there are many opportunities for people to be vaccinated.

“Our hospitals are always under significant pressure, regardless of this outbreak... but that’s why the key message is to check your immunisation status, get immunised.”

Health NZ said getting two doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age protects 99% of people from measles and is free for most people.

