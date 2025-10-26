Four staff and about 60 students at Wellington Girl’s College are possible measles contacts. Photo / Supplied

Four staff and about 60 students at Wellington Girl’s College are possible measles contacts. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Four staff and about 60 students at Wellington Girls’ College have been identified as possible contacts with a person with measles.

All have been informed by the school, and told that Health NZ will contact them and decide if they need to isolate.

A Health New Zealand (HNZ) letter to the school last night confirmed that a person with measles was at the college earlier this month.

The letter sent on Sunday said the person was at the school on Monday, October 13, between 8.45am and midday.