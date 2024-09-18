Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Matamata RSA backtracks, apologises ‘unreservedly’ for blackface incident at quiz night

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.
  • The Matamata RSA has apologised for a guest attending a recent quiz night in blackface.
  • The branch says it strives to be welcoming and inclusive but has fallen short on this occasion.
  • The national body issued an apology describing the incident as “incredibly disappointing”.

The Matamata RSA has apologised “unreservedly” for any offence caused after photos emerged of a man at a quiz night in a minstrel costume, days after it said there was no harm in wearing the outfit to a fancy dress event.

An image on the branch’s Facebook page showed a guest sporting a black curly wig, black painted face, large white painted lips and white circles around their eyes as part of the event last weekend.

Hundreds of people commented on the now-deleted photo, denouncing the guest’s costume, calling it racist and insensitive.

The Matamata RSA has apologised after a guest turned up to an event sporting a minstrel costume.
The Matamata RSA has apologised after a guest turned up to an event sporting a minstrel costume.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the branch apologised, saying the costume was worn in innocence and the spirit of the night.

“We did not pick up that it had the potential to offend. We apologise unreservedly for any offence that has been caused.

“We strive to be a welcoming and inclusive part of our community, and are incredibly sorry that we have fallen short on this occasion.”

“We are aware that some people have downloaded [the photo] and are sharing it further than our reach extends and we respectfully ask that all copies are destroyed.”

Last week, a spokesperson for the national body governing the Returned Services Association apologised, saying the incident was “incredibly disappointing” and it prided itself on “being a warm and welcoming place in the community”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Matamata RSA initially said the offensive costume was not offensive. Photo / Supplied
Matamata RSA initially said the offensive costume was not offensive. Photo / Supplied

Matamata RSA president Dennis Greaves originally told the Herald there was nothing offensive about the guest’s costume.

“It was a fun night and we had lots of people painted in white faces. Is there any disagreement with people turning up in white faces?”

Greaves said he saw no need to speak to the person who was wearing black paint on their face.

“To us, we’re a small community and to us, it was not offensive.

“It is only people with nothing better to do than to pick on stuff like this which is not really warranting worrying about it,” he said.

The Herald attempted to contact Greaves asking for further comment and RSA’s national office said it no longer wished to comment further.

Blackface originated during the 19th century when actors in minstrel shows would use black grease paint to represent a caricature of a black person.

Usually, the representations were cartoonish and dehumanising, reinforcing the idea that black people were inferior.

It is also inextricably linked to systematic social and political repression, and deemed racially insensitive by the African American community.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand