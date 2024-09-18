In a statement on its Facebook page, the branch apologised, saying the costume was worn in innocence and the spirit of the night.

“We did not pick up that it had the potential to offend. We apologise unreservedly for any offence that has been caused.

“We strive to be a welcoming and inclusive part of our community, and are incredibly sorry that we have fallen short on this occasion.”

“We are aware that some people have downloaded [the photo] and are sharing it further than our reach extends and we respectfully ask that all copies are destroyed.”

Last week, a spokesperson for the national body governing the Returned Services Association apologised, saying the incident was “incredibly disappointing” and it prided itself on “being a warm and welcoming place in the community”.

Matamata RSA initially said the offensive costume was not offensive. Photo / Supplied

Matamata RSA president Dennis Greaves originally told the Herald there was nothing offensive about the guest’s costume.

“It was a fun night and we had lots of people painted in white faces. Is there any disagreement with people turning up in white faces?”

Greaves said he saw no need to speak to the person who was wearing black paint on their face.

“To us, we’re a small community and to us, it was not offensive.

“It is only people with nothing better to do than to pick on stuff like this which is not really warranting worrying about it,” he said.

The Herald attempted to contact Greaves asking for further comment and RSA’s national office said it no longer wished to comment further.

Blackface originated during the 19th century when actors in minstrel shows would use black grease paint to represent a caricature of a black person.

Usually, the representations were cartoonish and dehumanising, reinforcing the idea that black people were inferior.

It is also inextricably linked to systematic social and political repression, and deemed racially insensitive by the African American community.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023.

