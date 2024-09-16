An image on the Matamata RSA’s Facebook page showed a guest donning minstrel attire including a black curly wig, black painted face, large white painted lips and white circles around their eyes as part of the event on Friday.
Hundreds of people commented on the now-deleted photo, denouncing the guest’s costume, calling it racist and insensitive.
The Matamata RSA’s president defended the photo insisting it was not offensive.
Today an RNZRSA spokesperson said they were aware of the issue surrounding a costume worn to the branch’s recent black and white themed function.