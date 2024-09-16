“The RSA prides itself on being a warm and welcoming place in the community, and we apologise unreservedly for any offence that has been caused.

“It is incredibly disappointing that there are still those who do not understand the racist overtones and insensitivity of dressing in this manner,” the spokesperson said.

“Our district president for the Waikato region is working through the issue with the Matamata RSA.”

An event at a Waikato RSA has drawn criticism after an attendee turned up in blackface.

Earlier Matamata RSA president Dennis Greaves told the Herald there was nothing offensive about the guest’s costume.

“It was a fun night and we had lots of people painted in white faces. Is there any disagreement with people turning up in white faces?”

Greaves said he saw no need to speak to the person who was wearing black paint on their face.

“To us, we’re a small community and to us, it was not offensive.

“It is only people with nothing better to do than to pick on stuff like this which is not really warranting worrying about it,” he said.

“The Matamata RSA do not see it as an issue because it was a fun night and that was all that was intended. There was no racial slur or anything like that.

“It was a black and white night and it was up to them how they come dressed.”

Blackface originated during the 19th century when actors in minstrel shows would use black grease paint to represent a caricature of a black person.

Usually, the representations were cartoonish and dehumanising, reinforcing the idea that black people were inferior.

It is also inextricably linked to systematic social and political repression, and deemed racially insensitive by the African American community.

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

