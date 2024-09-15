One person said: “What in the f**k is funny about this ... Matamata RSA seriously point out the humour to me please.”

Another wrote: “Stop trying to justify it, obviously no one cares for it or likes. Acknowledge your wrong doing learn and do better move forward geez...”

The Matamata RSA defended the man’s actions, saying, “It’s called humour people...And fancy dress”.

However, a local resident replied: “Black face? Humour? I’m unsure what part is humorous about mocking enslaved Africans. Please enlighten me on the punchline of this humour. It’s extremely insensitive.”

The RSA also posted a 290-word history of minstrel shows from medieval Europe until today, but was told “You missed the bit about how extremely horribly racist this is. Blackface minstrelsy was an extremely disturbing form of racial impersonation.”

Matamata RSA president Dennis Greaves told the Herald there was nothing offensive about the man’s costume.

“It was a fun night and we had lots of people painted in white faces. Is there any disagreement with people turning up in white faces?”

Greaves said he saw no need to speak to the person who was wearing black paint on his face.

“To us, we’re a small community and to us, it was not offensive.

“It is only people with nothing better to do than to pick on stuff like this which is not really warranting worrying about it,” he said.

“The Matamata RSA do not see it as an issue because it was a fun night and that was all that was intended. There was no racial slur or anything like that.

“It was a black and white night and it was up to them how they come dressed.”

The Herald has also sought comment from the national RSA body.

Blackface originated during the 19th century when actors in minstrel shows would use black grease paint to represent a caricature of a black person.

Usually, the representations were cartoonish and dehumanising, reinforcing the idea that black people were inferior.

It is also inextricably linked to systematic social and political repression, and deemed racially insensitive by the African American community.

In 2018, a Hāwera Lions club was criticised after six members dressed up in blackface on a float during the town’s Christmas Parade.

The club responded to the accusations saying it was not meant to be derogatory.

“What if these persons had been dressed up representing Māori wahine and warriors. Would that have been offensive too?

“This group of ladies work very hard for you the community and support all the diverse cultures within it. Let’s not be too precious or PC. Next parade let’s see you participate and join in the celebration ...”

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

