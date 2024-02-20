Matamata police shooting: Identity of man killed by cops yet to be released as coroner makes non-publication order

The identity of a man shot and killed by police last week after he fled from officers and threatened a parent and child has yet to be revealed, while the Coroner’s Office has also now made a non-publication order.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald: “No, we’re not [in a position to release his name]. The motions are under way for an interim non-publication order so we are not in a position to release [his] name as yet.”

A spokeswoman for the Coroner said the interim non-publication order had been made and would remain in place until 5pm on Thursday. The Coroner would then rule on the order the following day.

Motorcycles seized, tickets issued in gang tangi crackdown

It comes after the man’s tangi was held today, with gang members travelling from Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty to attend a marae and procession in Paeroa.

Police shot the 31-year-old armed man, from the Hauraki region, after a lengthy pursuit ended when the man entered a stranger’s home in Manawaru, near Te Aroha, and threatened a parent and child, police said in a statement.

Police seized several motorcycles and issued tickets throughout the procession and tangi and had been manning checkpoints around the area. The Eagle helicopter was also keeping watch.

Waikato West area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police remained visible in Paeroa and across western Waikato today in relation to the gang tangi this morning.

Loughrin said police had voiced their expectations about the behaviour of attendees to gang leaders.

“Our expectations have been made very clear, we have zero tolerance for poor behaviour,” he said.

Loughrin said “anti-social, unlawful, or driving-related offending” would not be tolerated and police would follow up with enforcement action immediately or at a later date.

February 15 shooting

Police had been pursuing the man and unsuccessfully tried to stop his stolen vehicle with road spikes. After the man fled into a rural house on McLaren Rd and threatened the parent and child, he was shot and critically injured.

Despite medical attention, he later died.

Road markings show where the man was shot. Photo / Andrew Warner

A McLaren Rd resident, who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times last Friday, on the condition she was not named, said she had been at home napping about 1pm.

“And then I heard the sirens and I just saw the police outside there [on the road].

“I just saw them getting their guns so I’m really scared.”