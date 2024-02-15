Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Man seriously injured in police incident in Matamata-Piako, Waikato

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Breaking news. Graphic / NZ Herald

Breaking news. Graphic / NZ Herald

A man has been seriously injured in a police incident in Waikato.

A police statement said a driver fled from officers during a vehicle stop in Hamilton City.

Police pursued the vehicle, which was allegedly being driven “erratically”.

“The driver was subsequently involved in an incident in the Matamata-Piako area,” the statement said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He was confronted by police and seriously injured.”

Meanwhile, several police vehicles have cordoned off a section of McLaren Rd in Manawaru, north of Matamata.

It is understood they have been there for about an hour.

More to come.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.




Latest from Bay of Plenty Times