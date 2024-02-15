Breaking news. Graphic / NZ Herald

A man has been seriously injured in a police incident in Waikato.

A police statement said a driver fled from officers during a vehicle stop in Hamilton City.

Police pursued the vehicle, which was allegedly being driven “erratically”.

“The driver was subsequently involved in an incident in the Matamata-Piako area,” the statement said.

“He was confronted by police and seriously injured.”

Meanwhile, several police vehicles have cordoned off a section of McLaren Rd in Manawaru, north of Matamata.

It is understood they have been there for about an hour.

More to come.












