Mauao is jointly administered by the Mauao Trust and Tauranga City Council, and the project is funded by Genomics Aotearoa — a national research initiative supporting the use of advanced genomics and bioinformatics in health, the environment, and primary industries.
Three varieties of pōhutukawa grow on Mauao: Pītau pōhutukawa, Kermadec pōhutukawa, and a hybrid formed from the merging of native and introduced types.
The Kermadec variety originates from the Kermadec Islands, more than 1000km northeast of Aotearoa.
Now the northeast side of Mauao has been affected by myrtle rust, with the pathogen blowing across from Australia, McLeod said.
“A whole lot of planting was done, and nobody knew that there were different types.” Taranaki iwi consider the Kermadec variety a taonga species, brought over by their ancestors on waka centuries ago, she said.