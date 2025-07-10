Jeanna Cooney coached the U16s to their championship win, then repeated the feat when the team moved up to the U18 grade.

The head coach went through the Tauranga representative programme and believes her experience as a player helped shape her coaching philosophy.

“My ability to give players the same experience and feeling that I once felt is something that I always strive to incorporate in my coaching.”

Cooney said this year’s achievements meant a lot to her.

“For me, as a coach, it was an amazing feeling knowing that all the mahi [work] you put in was worth it for that moment.”

The U18s were dominant in three-point shooting, hitting key targets of 40 three-pointers per game, and had a “massive focus” on how scoring would dictate defence.

Head coach Jeanna Cooney has won another national title with the Tauranga U18 women's basketball team. Photo / Mike Hill

“We caused a lot of defensive disruption, and thrived off those deflections to then be off to the races with each and every player having a scorer’s mindset.”

Cooney said the team carried themselves with a lot of heart, with support from their whānau.

“As a coach I tried to support that as best as I can and nurture them all the way through.”

The result backed up the team’s approach.

“We’re doing the right things, and coming home with the gold and silverware was that confirmation.”

Twins Shamar Broughton, 15, and Charis Broughton, 15, played significant roles in securing another national win for Tauranga.

Both were in the All-Star Five tournament team, with Shamar named as the U18 girls MVP and Charis Defensive Player of the Tournament.

They are NZ representatives and in the New Zealand U16 squad, which will travel to Kuala Lumpur to compete in the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) U16 Women’s Asia Cup.

Shamar said it was “awesome” to be the best team in the country again.

“I love playing together with everyone, and it’s always a cherry on top when we win, it feels so good.”

Fifteen-year-old twins Shamar (left) and Charis Broughton (right) played significant roles in securing another national win for Tauranga. Photo / Mike Hill

She said the team had made a statement for themselves.

“Winning isn’t all about talent, it’s also about hard work because you can always get better in the future.”

Charis said the team had grown since last year and “really stepped up a notch”.

“Our IQ with each other, and knowing how each other plays – we were thinking alike a lot.”

She said in the moments after winning, she thought about everyone who helped get her there.

”I ran straight to my dad because it was surreal to have him there; he’s been on this journey the whole time with me.”

The Tauranga U20 women’s team nabbed their latest national title on home soil at the recently opened Haumaru Sport Centre on Cameron Rd.

Head coach Tane Bennet said he felt blessed to work alongside the team, and winning a national championship was the ultimate achievement.

Tauranga U20s head coach Tane Bennet said winning a national championship was the ultimate achievement. Photo / Mike Hill

He said his first nationals win as a head coach felt “amazing”.

He said 2024 was a massive year for Tauranga City Basketball, with several women’s teams making national finals.

“We had a number of athletes who experienced silver medals and believed we could go one further.

“It was our intention on day one to be a national champion.”

He said the future of women’s basketball in Tauranga was set up for success.

“I believe that Tauranga is one of the current hotspots for women’s basketball talent nationally, and it is hard to see it slowing down.”

Tauranga City Basketball general manager Mark Rogers said he was proud of the teams and the results were a testament to the hard work of the players, coaches and managers.

“I think the success is helping with recognition that Tauranga City Basketball is one of the leaders in women’s basketball in New Zealand.”

