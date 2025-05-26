Tauranga and Canterbury teams face off at last year’s nationals in Rangiora.

It brings together young talent from across the country – including Kiwis returning from overseas – and is free for the public to attend.

Bethlehem Ward councillor Kevin Schuler, who helped officially open Haumaru earlier this month, said the tournament was a great opportunity for the city and community.

“National sporting events like this strengthen our community by providing opportunities for connection, participation, and inspiration, especially for our younger generations.

“Basketball continues to grow rapidly in Aotearoa, and hosting this national competition shows we’re serious about being a city that supports youth development.“

Schuler said hosting national sporting events also attracted visitors and wider economic benefits for Tauranga and helped raise their profile as a great host city.

“So it’s a win-win for everyone.

The University of Waikato Haumaru Sport and Recreation Centre has been transformed in the last 18 months from a former The Warehouse building to a fit-for-purpose indoor arena. Photo/supplied.

“This new facility right in the heart of Tauranga is already proving its worth by being able to host this event and sets the stage for an exciting long weekend of sport.

“It really is going to be something special. We also encourage visitors who are here for the event to take time to enjoy everything our city has to offer.”

Since 2009, the number of teams registered with the Tauranga City Basketball Association has nearly quadrupled from 228 to 812 in 2024.

Tauranga City Basketball general manager Mark Rogers said demand for court space had surged alongside the sport’s popularity.

“We’ve seen huge growth over the past decade. Numbers grew steadily until 2023, when a lack of space began to hold us back.

“The addition of the Haumaru facility to the council-owned network will open the door for further growth in the coming years.”

The U20 Nationals are a key development event for players, referees and coaches across the country, and are gaining international recognition.

The upcoming event will welcome 16 men’s teams and eight women’s teams from across New Zealand, all of whom have earned their place through regional qualifiers.

Referees are also hand-picked for their performance as part of national development pathways.

Many athletes who compete will go on to secure college scholarships in the USA or professional contracts in Australia’s National Basketball League and Women’s National Basketball League.

Basketball New Zealand tournaments lead Jay Macdonald said there were about 150 New Zealanders on college basketball scholarships in the United States with the vast majority having played in the U20 Nationals in previous years.

“This year, some Tauranga players will be back from their college to represent Tauranga City Basketball Association.”

Spectators who attend can expect fast-paced, high-quality basketball with many players coming from Sal’s National Basketball League, G.J. Gardner Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa, and US college teams.

Event details:

What: Foot Locker U20 Basketball Nationals

When: May 30 – June 2 (King’s Birthday weekend)

Where: University of Waikato Haumaru Sport and Recreation Centre

Cost: Free