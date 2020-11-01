Massey stabbing: Gruesome scenes after daytime mayhem

Manchao Li appears in the dock at the start of his trial. He denied murdering his ex-wife Zhimin Yang. Photo / Dean Purcell

A blood-spattered blade, smashed glasses and images of detritus strewn across a suburban verge have been displayed to jurors at the Massey stabbing murder trial.

Manchao Li, 65, denies murdering his ex-wife Zhimin Yang last year and breaching a protection order.

But the Crown claims an embittered Li, bent on revenge for years after a property dispute, stabbed the West Auckland librarian in a frenzied daytime attack last year.

Troye-Marie English, a detective from Henderson police station, described the homicide scene to jurors at the High Court in Auckland.

"I noticed about five cuts to her body and they were mainly concentrated around her left-hand side upper torso," English said on Monday, as the murder trial entered its second week.

Her jaw, ribcage, throat, and two areas around the chest also seemed to have one cut each, English said.

Peter Simpson told the court he pursued the alleged attacker's car. Photo / Dean Purcell

Witnesses previously described blood-curdling screams and a frenzied attack in suburban Massey happening in full view of children and shocked construction workers.

Jurors on Monday saw pictures of the homicide scene. The grass was stained with blood and Li's glasses appeared broken or twisted.

"Their arms were quite bent and one of the lenses was missing," English added.

The Huffer jacket Yang had been wearing that winter's day was pierced and shreds of fabric from her other clothes were found at the scene.

The memorial for Zhimin Yang on Westgate Drive, Massey. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Li was arrested soon after members of the public and the police Eagle helicopter pursued him on Monday July 29 last year.

The trial previously heard from Peter Simpson, a Placemakers employee.

He told the court he initially believed the woman was a hit-and-run victim, so he got in his Holden Colorado ute to pursue a man driving off nearby.

"I slowly pulled over towards the kerb to slow up."

Simpson said the other man ran his Honda station wagon into the corner of the ute.

"I went down to his driver door and told him to get out of the car. I reached in and took his keys. He said 'Look at what you did to my car'."

Simpson said he told the man he "didn't give a rat's" about the car, and added: "You're not going anywhere."

Jurors on Monday saw photos of the dented and scratched ute.

The court also heard from Detective Derek Elima, who examined the car believed to be Li's.

Elima said a black Gerber brand knife sheath was found in the car, near the back seat, and the knife near the front passenger seat.

The knife was held up, and presented as an exhibit.

Images of the knife shown to jurors indicated blood spots and stains down the entire length of the blade.

A white-and-blue jandal with blood was also found, as was a Panasonic AVCHD video camera and a pair of binoculars.

Li spent much of the time in the dock on Monday staring straight ahead without expression.

The trial continues.

