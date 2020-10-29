Massey stabbing: Witness says murder-accused haggled over pig hunter knife

The man accused of murdering his ex-wife allegedly haggled over knife and machete prices the day before a frenzied daytime stabbing.

Manchao Li, 65, denies murdering Zhimin Yang in West Auckland last year and breaching a protection order.

On Thursday afternoon, the High Court in Auckland heard Li bought a pig-hunting knife, then tried bargaining for a machete after a dispute over one cent.

The court heard Christophe Vallette of Hunting & Fishing on Auckland's North Shore was working on Sunday July 28 last year when a man matching Li's description came in.

"He then asked where the knives were," Vallette said.

Jurors were played CCTV footage as Vallette, a store floor manager, recalled the interaction.

The court heard Li also visited the firearms section.

Jurors were told Li showed Vallette a TradeMe ad for a similar knife, available online for a lower price.

Vallette said it soon emerged Li wanted a Buffalo River hunting knife, commonly used for chasing and stabbing pigs.

"You actually grab the pig and cut its throat," Vallette said.

He said Li also looked at machetes before choosing an $80 Gerber Steadfast hunting knife, which he bought for $65 after haggling.

CCTV footage played to jurors appeared to show Li examining the Gerber knife before paying cash.

The jury heard Li left at 12.04pm but returned within an hour, asking for a 15 per cent discount on a machete he'd earlier viewed.

Vallette said Li told him Mitre 10 had the machete for one cent cheaper.

Detective Constable Kate O'Mara from Henderson Police analysed CCTV footage and material allegedly found on Li's phone.

One video appeared to show Yang, 56, on Massey's White Heron Drive at about 8am on the day she died.

Other footage O'Mara said came from Li's phone was of the route a bus took down Granville Drive, Massey.

Prosecutors claim Li followed Yang before he attacked her as she waited for a bus on Westgate Drive, across the Northwestern Motorway from Granville Drive.

A car O'Mara believed to be Li's was seen driving behind Yang shortly after CCTV detected her walking down the road.

Jurors on Thursday also heard from Yang's former manager at Massey Library, Joanne Crummer.

"I think you guys deserve to know the truth about Jennifer," Li allegedly wrote in a letter on the front of a 20-page document dump he faxed to Crummer.

The manager said she declined to read the highly personal documents and told Yang.

Earlier on Thursday, Li's former flatmate Chloe Joyce said she was perplexed at suggestions she help him bargain for a knife shortly before the alleged murder.

"It just kind of freaked me out in a way," Joyce said.

Joyce told the court Li mostly talked about his past life in China, and obsessively complained about his ex-wife.

Li and Yang divorced in 2009.

The Crown alleges Li was obsessed with revenge after Yang, known as Jennifer, prevailed in a property dispute the couple had a few years earlier.

The trial continues.

