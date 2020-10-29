Cold case: Australian woman to stand trial for murder of her mother in 2001

A 46-year-old Sydney woman has been ordered to stand trial for the murder of her mother 19 years ago.

Isabela Carolina Camelo-Gomez, formerly known as Megan Jones, is charged with strangling and stabbing her mother, Irene Jones, on the morning of November 2, 2001.

Wearing a black patterned dress and high heels, Camelo-Gomez appeared briefly in the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday before NSW Chief Magistrate Graham Henson.

Henson committed her for trial and set an arraignment date in December, when the accused's counsel indicated she would enter a plea of not guilty.

Police allege Camelo-Gomez killed Irene Jones at her home in Lansvale, in southwestern Sydney, when she was 27 years old and her mother 56.

She allegedly ran to a neighbour's house and called police, telling them a man had broken in, attacked her mother and escaped.

A post-mortem examination found Jones had died from strangulation and a stab wound to the neck.

New South Wales unsolved homicide detectives began reinvestigating Jones' death in 2017 after a NSW coroner referred it to cold-case investigators.

They arrested Camelo-Gomez, a mother of three, as she was taking out rubbish bins outside her Bondi Junction apartment on the morning of September 24 last year.

After one night in custody, she successfully applied for bail and will remain on bail, with conditions, until her trial.

Camelo-Gomez will be arraigned on December 11, possibly to stand trial next year.