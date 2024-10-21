An hour later, about 11.40pm, the hooded men return, running up to the front of the property and tearing the flag from its pole.

One of them slips on the steps before they both flee with the flag to their nearby vehicle and drive off.

Evan has reported the incident to police, and said he hoped there were consequences.

A police spokesman said the incident is being investigated.

“I can confirm police are making inquiries after a reported burglary,” the spokesman said.

“At this time no arrests have been made.”

Evan believed it was targeted, noting he’d flown a number of other flags in the past, which hadn’t been stolen.

“When I fly the All Blacks flag, nothing happens,” he said.

He’s now put up a new flag, installing it higher to make it less accessible, and is in the market for a taller flagpole.

“It’s important we don’t hide in the face of threats.

“I moved to New Zealand because I wasn’t feeling safe with what has happened with [Donald] Trump in the US. For the most part, everybody is welcoming, and I am glad that I am here and feel thankful that I was allowed to immigrate, but it just goes to show that there are people who are intolerant and hateful everywhere and it’s sad to see that intolerance here as well.”

He said in Wellington, the NZ city with the highest percentage of queer New Zealanders, people should feel safe.

Recent Census datas shows Wellington is the city with the highest proportion of people identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex or queer – 11.3% of Wellington’s adult population indicated they were LGBTIQ+ or Rainbow.

Justin Lester painting Wellington's rainbow crossing in October 2018. Photo / Supplied.

After Wellington, the cities with the highest proportions were Dunedin (7.3%), Christchurch (6%), Palmerston North (5.8%) and Hamilton (5.6%).

The incident comes after dozens of pride flags were recently stolen in Queenstown ahead of its Winter Pride festival.

A police spokesperson said at the time that Queenstown police were investigating.

Auckland’s Karangahape Rd rainbow crossing was covered in white paint earlier this year, with a man married to Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki’s granddaughter pleading guilty to vandalising the crossing.



