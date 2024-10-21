Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Masked offenders steal LGBTIQ+ pride flag from Wellington man’s home

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Two young, masked offenders tear a pride flag off a Wellington waterfront home late on Saturday night. Video / Supplied

A Wellington man is feeling “unnerved” after two masked men were caught on video tearing down a pride flag from outside his home.

Evan, who didn’t want his surname used for safety reasons, said it’s the third time it has happened this year.

“I was hanging out in my living room and watching TV, and all of a sudden I heard a loud banging sound. At first, I thought it was another earthquake,” he said.

Security camera footage shows two men wearing balaclava ski masks, who Evan described as being in their late teens or early 20s, “casing out” the Miramar Peninsula property late on Saturday night.

The two young thieves 'cased out' the house prior to stealing the flag. Photo / supplied.
The two young thieves 'cased out' the house prior to stealing the flag. Photo / supplied.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An hour later, about 11.40pm, the hooded men return, running up to the front of the property and tearing the flag from its pole.

One of them slips on the steps before they both flee with the flag to their nearby vehicle and drive off.

Evan has reported the incident to police, and said he hoped there were consequences.

A police spokesman said the incident is being investigated.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I can confirm police are making inquiries after a reported burglary,” the spokesman said.

“At this time no arrests have been made.”

Evan believed it was targeted, noting he’d flown a number of other flags in the past, which hadn’t been stolen.

“When I fly the All Blacks flag, nothing happens,” he said.

He’s now put up a new flag, installing it higher to make it less accessible, and is in the market for a taller flagpole.

“It’s important we don’t hide in the face of threats.

“I moved to New Zealand because I wasn’t feeling safe with what has happened with [Donald] Trump in the US. For the most part, everybody is welcoming, and I am glad that I am here and feel thankful that I was allowed to immigrate, but it just goes to show that there are people who are intolerant and hateful everywhere and it’s sad to see that intolerance here as well.”

He said in Wellington, the NZ city with the highest percentage of queer New Zealanders, people should feel safe.

Recent Census datas shows Wellington is the city with the highest proportion of people identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex or queer – 11.3% of Wellington’s adult population indicated they were LGBTIQ+ or Rainbow.

Justin Lester painting Wellington's rainbow crossing in October 2018. Photo / Supplied.
Justin Lester painting Wellington's rainbow crossing in October 2018. Photo / Supplied.

After Wellington, the cities with the highest proportions were Dunedin (7.3%), Christchurch (6%), Palmerston North (5.8%) and Hamilton (5.6%).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The incident comes after dozens of pride flags were recently stolen in Queenstown ahead of its Winter Pride festival.

A police spokesperson said at the time that Queenstown police were investigating.

Auckland’s Karangahape Rd rainbow crossing was covered in white paint earlier this year, with a man married to Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki’s granddaughter pleading guilty to vandalising the crossing.


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand