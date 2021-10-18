Māngere shooting: Man charged with murder of Misiona Talafu Petelo

Misiona Talafu Petelo, 19, died following a shooting on Saturday in Auckland.

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was taken to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Auckland.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died on Saturday.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle around 8.30pm following a firearms incident on Massey Rd in Māngere.

He died shortly after arriving.

A man, 31, has been arrested after handing himself into police.

He faces one count of murder and will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Police have been providing support to Petelo's family.