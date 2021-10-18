Māngere shooting: Man charged with murder of Misiona Talafu Petelo

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was taken to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Auckland.
Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died on Saturday.
He was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle around 8.30pm following a firearms incident on Massey Rd in Māngere.
He died shortly after arriving.
A man, 31, has been arrested after handing himself into police.
He faces one count of murder and will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.
Police have been providing support to Petelo's family.