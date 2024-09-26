Prime Minister Christopher Luxon laughed off calls from ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson, who said she supported the tax, while Nicola Willis believed a capital gains tax would detract people from investing. Photo / Mark Mitchell
ANZ’s boss says it’s time for a tax on property gains – but also that it’ll take someone “politically extremely courageous” to introduce it.
Deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni was at pains to say the party had not made any decisions.
But she agreed there was a clear fairness issue and said more people were coming around to the idea.
“Compared to when we were talking about it back in 2011, 2012; it’s more of a conversation that’s being had, that’s a good thing. We’ve got a democratic process to go through as a political party but it’s definitely one of the main topics of conversation.
“There have been times in the past that we have not been elected and some part of that has been because the electorate have not been receptive to our policy, including our tax policy. But there’s more people talking about progressive tax now and so I think we’re in a different space.”
New Zealand needed a progressive tax policy, Sepuloni told Morning Report.
“I think there’s a fairness element here in terms of, not New Zealanders that own their family home, but those that are making gains off properties that are clearly investment properties and I think that’s why we should be looking at this.”
Once decided on, the party would make its tax policy public and if elected, would implement it, Sepuloni said.
Willis has also said a capital gains or wealth tax was not a solution.
She said National wanted to “grow the pie”, rather than change how it was divvied up.
The Green Party
The Greens have long advocated for a “more progressive” tax system and have campaigned on various proposals at different elections.
In February 2019, Green co-leader James Shaw challenged his fellow government MPs to implement a CGT and questioned whether they deserved to be re-elected if they did not.
“The Green Party have long been calling for this fundamental imbalance to be addressed. Every expert group in living memory has agreed with us. But no government has been bold enough to actually do it.”
The Act Party
As a general rule, Act is an advocate for less taxation, not more.